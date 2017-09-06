Zungu: Why I moved to France

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has revealed why he made the move from Europa League side Vitoria Guimaraes SC to Amiens SC.

Zungu was the subject of reported wide-spread interest from a number of teams across Europe, following his impressive performances for Guimaraes, helping them secure a Europa League berth, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns man shocked many with his move to join the lesser-known France Ligue 1 outfit.

The 24-year-old revealed that the team’s ambition is what persuaded him, in addition to admitting that he thought he would be joining a big club.

‘I don’t think it’ll be too much work for me. The team is very ambitious and they’ve made some good signings, and I’m confident this is the right move for me,’ he told KickOff.

‘The signings they’ve made and the project for the season, I just thought this is the right move for me.

‘Obviously I need to go there and do what I did in Portugal, I have to adapt. There’s no time because the season has already started and we’ve a game on Sunday [against Strasbourg]. I just have to go there and adapt and I don’t doubt that I’ll do well,’ he said.

Ben 10, as he is affectionately known, said that the reason he didn’t join Benfica amid interest is due to his club, who did not want to sell him to a rival club.

‘I was also expecting that something big might come.

‘But maybe they [Guimaraes] know why that didn’t happen. They decided to accept the deal from France. But for me, I was happy because I spoke to the guys there [in France],’ he said.

Zungu joins fellow South Africans Kermit Erasmus [Rennes], Keagan Dolly [Montpellier], Lebogang Phiri [Guingamp] and Lebogang Mothiba [Valenciennes] in plying his trade in France.

