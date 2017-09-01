Zungu joins Ligue 1 side

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has finalised his move from Vitoria de Guimaraes to French Ligue 1 outfit, Amiens SC signing a four-year deal.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man grabbed the attention of a number of teams from all across Europe during the transfer window, but Amiens proved successful in their bid to secure the 24-year-old’s services after it was reported that their €2.5m offer was accepted by the Portuegese side.

Bongani Zungu rejoint l’@AmiensSC en provenance du Vitoria Guimares.

Il s’est engagé pour une durée de 4 ans.

Bienvenue ! pic.twitter.com/RPexAGHao5 — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 31, 2017

Zungu’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik spoke to SoccerLaduma and revealed some of the difficulties in ensuring that the deal went off smooth and sound.

“It’s been a hard deal to put together. He’s in Cape Verde, we’ve had guys in France and Portugal, and I’m in South Africa.

“We worked really hard to make sure that we got it over the line in time, and we’re all very excited about the next chapter in Bongani’s career as he makes the move to France,” he said.

‘Ben10’ as the player is affectionately is expected to join up with his new team after the international break.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix