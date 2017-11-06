Zas swaps Stormers for Sharks

The Sharks have announced the signing of wing Leolin Zas ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

The 22-year-old joins other recent recruits Rob du Preez and Makazole Mapimpi.

Zas impressed for the Stormers throughout his debut Super Rugby season in 2016. However, he broke his leg at the beginning of this year in a warm-up fixture against the Lions at Newlands, and was subsequently ruled out for the entire 2017 season.

We are proud to officially welcome Leolin Zas to #OurSharks family. pic.twitter.com/wIjSvmA0wy — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) November 6, 2017

Photo: Luke Walker/Gallo Images