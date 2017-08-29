WP to investigate club brawl

The Western Province Rugby Football Union has requested detailed reports from Villager FC and Violets RFC following a brawl that left two players injured.

The incident took place during the 3rd XV game at Violets’ home ground in Kenwyn on Saturday.

The WPRFU has launched an investigation into the matter and ordered the clubs to table incident reports in order to ensure that the correct procedures are followed.

‘We take such incidents very seriously and will ensure that we do everything in our power to get to the bottom of the situation,’ said WPRFU president Thelo Wakefield.

‘We cannot allow any sort of unsporting conduct to infect our proud club culture and our priority is to ensure the safety and security of our players, officials and supporters at all times,’ he added.

The 1st XV match between the sides went ahead because Villager were playing for promotion into the Western Province Super League A next season, otherwise the game would have been called off.

Photo: Supplied