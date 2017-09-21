World Rugby to consider ‘preferred’ bidder

World Rugby will use independent firms to recommend a preferred bidder for the hosting rights of the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa, Ireland and France are in a three-way tussle to win the rights to host the showpiece after submitting compelling and financially lucrative bids.

The three countries’ rugby unions are set to make final oral pitches to World Rugby in London on Monday, with the final decision set to be made on 15 November.

But according to a report on the New Zealand Herald, the unions’ completed bids will not be the only contributors in deciding who will host the tournament. World Rugby is set to initiate an independent evaluation process to determine a preferred bidder.

World Rugby has asked two independent organisations – an accountancy firm and sports marketing group – to evaluate the three bids and then recommend which one they see as the strongest, although the criteria by which they will determine the preferred bidder is not known yet.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the high-level delegation in London, while he wil be supported by Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi and Deputy Minister Gert Oosthuizen.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and CEO Jurie Roux will look to present all the details around South Africa’s technically and commercially compelling bid.

