Wootton scores 4 as Munster crush Cheetahs

Alex Wootton scored four tries as Munster powered their way to a 51-18 bonus-point win against the Cheetahs in Limerick on Saturday. JON CARDINELLI reports.

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will be thrilled with this result against his former team. The Munster pack, aided by another South African in lock Jean Kleyn, dominated the scrums and lineouts. The hosts did well to translate this pressure into points, especially in the second stanza.

The Cheetahs were never in the contest. They battled to live with the Munster forwards and to keep the outside backs at bay. Munster scored three tries in the first half and went into half-time with a commanding 22-6 lead.

The hosts moved up a gear after the break. Kleyn crashed over from close range to clinch the try-scoring bonus point for his side. Wootton crossed the line for a hat-trick in the 55th minute, and then claimed a fourth try on the hour.

Munster finished with a flourish. Replacement winger Simon Zebo chased a well-weighted grubber kick and got to the rolling ball before the Cheetahs’ cover defence. The score brought up Munster’s half-century.

Henco Venter grabbed a try for the visitors after the hooter. That score would have done little to lift the Cheetahs’ spirits ahead of their return to South Africa, though.

Rory Duncan’s charges conceded 93 points and 14 tries on their two-game tour to Ireland. They will need to address their defensive failings if they hope to progress in the Pro14 tournament.

Munster – Tries: Tommy O’Donnell, Alex Wootton (4), Jean Kleyn, Chris Farrell, Simon Zebo. Conversions: Ian Keatley (4). Penalty: Keatley.

Cheetahs – Tries: William Small-Smith, Henco Venter. Conversion: Robbie Petzer. Penalties: Petzer (2).

Munster – 15 Andrew Conway, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Jaco Taute, 11 Alex Wootton, 10 Ian Keatley, 9 Duncan Williams, 8 Jack O’Donoghue, 7 Tommy O’Donnell, 6 Sean O’Connor, 5 Billy Holland (c), 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Rhys Marshall, 1 Liam O’Connor.

Subs: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Robin Copeland, 21 James Hart, 22 Rory Scannell, 23 Simon Zebo.

Cheetahs – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Renier Bernardo, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais.

Subs: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Ryno Benjamin.

Photo: @Munsterrugby/Twitter