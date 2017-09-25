Wits to take action against Mhango

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira says that the club will take action against Gabadinho Mhango for spitting at Michael Morton in their 3-0 loss against AmaZulu.

The Durban based-outfit wrote to the Premier Soccer League requesting that disciplinary action be taken against the Malawian forward for his actions which resulted in Morton being sent off for retaliation after shoving Mhango to the ground.

Mhango, who was an unused substitute in his sides 1-0 victory against Orlando Pirates was asked to write a latter detailing the incident to Ferreira.

‘AmaZulu wrote to the PSL, I heard about it via websites,’ Ferreira told kickoff.

‘The game was played on Wednesday night, the team came back on Thursday.

‘On Thursday I asked Mhango to give us a written explanation on what transpired. He gave it to us yesterday.

‘We will take a decision on Monday based on the explanation the player gave us,’ he concluded.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix