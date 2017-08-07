Wits swoop in for Gordinho

Bidvest Wits have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Anthony Gordinho from Absa Premiership rivals SuperSport United.

The 22-year-old, who was promoted to the Matsatsantsa first team in July 2016, spent the whole of last season on loan at National First Division side AmaTuks.

Gordinho, who is the brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo, also impressed Gavin Hunt while playing for Matsatsantsa in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

‘We would like to welcome Anthony Gordinho to the Bidvest Wits family #newsigning#DemandExcellence,’ Bidvest Wits said on Twitter.

The Clever Boys have already strengthened their squad by signing Steven Pienaar, Daylon Claasen, Kobamelo Kodisang, Slavko Damjanovic and Siyabonga Nhlapo.

Bidvest Wits are set to take on Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarter-finals at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:00.

Photo: Bidvest Wits Twitter