Wits snatch a late point at Chiefs

A late goal from Amr Gamal earned 10-man Bidvest Wits a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Steve Komphela’s side came into the encounter, claiming their first win of the campaign after they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium in midweeks action of the Absa Premiership.

Meanwhile, Gavin Hunt’s side are still in search of their first in the PSL following their shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Clever Boys got off to a good start and threatened early on as Amr Gamal forced Itumeleng Khune into making a great save to deny the strikers header in the opening exchanges of the match.

Wits had another opportunity to break the deadlock when Granwald Scott unleashed a strike at goal, but Khune was on hand to keep out the midfielders goal-bouned effort.

At the other end, Amakhosi were struggling to create any clear-cut opportunities in the final third as they failed to break down the Wits defence.

Khune came to his sides rescue in the 36th minute when he produced a double save to deny Daylon Classen and Gamal’s efforts respectively.

The Students were then reduced to 10 men just before the half time interval after Nazeer Allie was shown a red card for his second bookable offence.

Amakhosi came out with more intent in the second half and opened the scoring in the 53rd minute after Siphiwe Tshabalala found the back of the net with his effort after he was picked out by Kgotso Moleko.

A minute later, Vincent Pule nearly equalised for the visitors when he struck the woodwork with his effort from 25-yards out, with Khune only managing to get fingertips on the ball.

Khune once again came to his side’s rescue when he produced a fine save to deny Elias Pelembe’s free-kick to keep his sides lead intact.

However, Wits eventually found the equalising goal in injury time when Gamal found the back of the net with his effort from the edge of the area, as both sides share a point each at the FNB Stadium.