Wits sign Al-Ahly’s Gamal on loan

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal on loan from Egyptian Premier League side Al-Ahly.

The 26-year-old will spend the 2017-18 campaign with the defender Absa Premiership champions after signing a one-year loan deal with the club.

Gamal made his debut for the Al-Ahly senior team during the 2012-13 campaign in their match against Ghazl El Mahalla in the Egyptian Premier League, coming off the bench to score the winner in the 90th minute.

The Egyptian striker went on to net 30 goals and assisted a further 10 from 102 appearances in all competition for the club.

On an international level, Gamal received his first call up to the Egyptian national team on 5 March 2014 for their match against Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina under the guidance of Shawky Gharib.

He has since scored three goals and made 15 appearances participation in International Friendlies, Afcon qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup 2017.

