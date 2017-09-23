Wits claim first win in PSL

Bidvest Wits recorded their first win in the Absa Premiership after claiming a narrow 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Gavin Hunt’s side came in this encounter yet to register a win in the Absa Premiership after suffering a 3-0 defeat to AmaZulu on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Milutin Sredojevic side returned to winning ways after claiming a narrow 1-0 victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

The Clever Boys come out guns blazing in the opening exchanges and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Gerald Phiri calmly slotted the ball into the net at the back post.

The Buccaneers should’ve taken the lead three minutes later as Thabo Qalinge turned in the area before getting his shot away under pressure, but he was ultimately denied by the crossbar.

Wits thought they should’ve been awarded a penalty in the 11th minute when Amr Gamal brought down in the area, but nothing came of the appeal.

Reeve Frosler nearly handed Wits the lead in the 35th minute when the defender cut inside before smashing his left-footed effort at goal, but could only steer his effort wide of the target.

Wits shot-stopper Moneeb Josephs came to his sides rescue on the stroke of half time when he made a fine save to deny Thabo Matlaba from close range.

The Buccaneers upped their tempo in the second half and opted to introduce Thabiso Kutumela to replace youngster Lyle Foster in the 51st minute, to add to their attacking presence.

Sredojevic introduced his second substitution in the 57th minute when he brought on Mpho Makola to replace Thembinkosi Lorch.

Wits had an opportunity a minute later as Sifiso Hlanti picked out Gamal with a cross, but the Egyptian striker was unable to find the target with his header.

In the 62nd minute, Hlanti did well to send an inviting ball into the Pirates box, but the Buccaneers defence did well to deal with his square ball.

Hunt then made two substitutions when he introduced Granwald Scott and Eleazer Rogers to replace James Keene and Phiri respectively.

Makola came close to equalising in the 70th minute, but Josephs made a fine save to deny the midfielder.

The Buccaneers pressed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the match, but struggled to break down the Wits defence.

However, The home side held onto their one-goal lead over Pirates until the final whistle to claim all three points and secure their first win of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership campaign.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix