Who will fill Whiteley void?

Assistant coach Johann van Graan believes the Boks have the necessary personnel to adjust in the absence of Warren Whiteley, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Port Elizabeth.

The decision was finally taken last week for Whiteley to undergo an operation on a niggling groin injury, which has ruled him out of action since the third Test against France on 24 June.

He is expected to be sidelined for at least the next six weeks, and while this should enable him to come back into contention for the Boks’ final two Rugby Championship Tests, it remains to be seen whether he would be rushed straight back into frontline action.

Whiteley has quickly established himself as an integral member of this Bok side, with his ranging presence in the wider channels adding a different dimension to their play, while he is one of the most effective defensive players.

Besides his leadership strengths, Whiteley adds to an all-Lions combination at 8-9-10, while he also provides a handy lineout option.

‘Warren’s presence will be sorely missed,’ Van Graan commented following the news of his latest operation. ‘It comes back to that old saying of “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone”.

‘His work in the wider channels, off the ball, his leadership, his lineout contesting ability; you can’t easily replace that.’

The early signs from Bok training suggest that Uzair Cassiem is set to be pressed into a new role at No 8, with Van Graan admitting he had been very impressed with the Cheetahs loose forward.

‘I worked with him on the end-of-year tour and he’s worked very hard on his lineout detail. In Super Rugby, he played at six, seven and eight, so hopefully he can cover for us.

‘Dan du Preez has also been very impressive, so we’ve got a good understanding of where we stand. I’m very confident in the ability of our loose forwards.’

Van Graan said it had been good to see how Eben Etzebeth had embraced a new leadership role.

‘Eben has taken the captaincy in his stride. When we started this journey we said it was all about the team, our culture and how we approach things. He’s always been part of the leadership group, he’s an experienced Springbok now and I think he’s looking forward to this opportunity to lead the team.’

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix