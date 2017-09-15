Wiesberger goes low at KLM Open

Bernd Wiesberger defied windy conditions at The Dutch to card an opening five under par 66 at the KLM Open and share the lead with Richard Finch on a weather-affected opening day.

Wiesberger carded seven birdies and two bogeys in Spijk, while England’s Finch shot his lowest European Tour round for two years.

Gusting winds and driving rain battered the morning field and, just moments after Finch signed his scorecard, play was suspended due to those adverse conditions. As the rain continued to fall, tournament organisers were left with no choice but to suspend play for the day, with half of the field set to return on Friday morning to complete their first rounds.

Only three South Africans had completed their first rounds when the decision to halt play finally came. Top of the pile was George Coetzee after an opening two under par round in Spijk.

Starting on the back nine, the Austrian birdied the tenth and 11th and further gains followed on the 14th and 18th – both par fives – as the 31-year-old turned in a four under par 32.

The four-time European Tour winner made a ten-footer at the second and, after a dropped shot on the fifth, a five-footer at the sixth before holing from eight feet at the seventh.

Wiesberger had a second bogey of the day on the ninth, his last, after leaking his wedge approach right and failing to get up and down.