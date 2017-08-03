Wie leads Women’s British Open

Michelle Wie holds the day one lead at Kingsbarns Golf Links after she posted an eight-under, 64, and set a new women’s course record at the Women’s British Open.

Wie made a bogey on the second but a back nine 30 saw her top the pile in a weather-hit first day.

Five shots further back is South Africa’s best-placed golfer, Ashleigh Buhai. She had a solid allround day hitting 17 of 18 fairways and missed just three greens in regulation. There will be some disappointment after a bogey on 18 saw her give one back after four birdies in her round up to that point.

Lee-Anne Pace is one over par after her opening birdie was cancelled out by four bogeys and has some work to do on Friday if she is to avoid a missed cut – the fate she suffered at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.

The third and final South African, Nicole Garcia, is still out on the course with her round being disrupted by foul weather. She is +2 after 14 holes.

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images