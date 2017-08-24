Why Chiefs target Ntshangase joined Baroka

Jazzman Mahlakgane has revealed that Baroka were the only club willing to meet the asking price for Siphelele Ntshangase despite reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

The highly-rated midfielder joined Bakgaga from Black Leopards despite reportedly being on Amakhosi’s radar for a while.

‘These other clubs were not prepared to buy, and Baroka put their foot forward,’ Mahlakgane told kickoff.

‘We agreed to a two-year deal. The boy has been in the NFD [National First Division] for too long now, so I’m happy for him because he has finally realised his dream of playing in the PSL.

‘I spoke to him before we finalised this deal with the two clubs, and he told me that the only thing he wants is to play in the PSL,’ he said.

Ntshangase made his debut for Baroka in their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night, featuring as a second-half substitute.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za