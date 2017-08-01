Who is next for McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy is expected to have close friend, Harry Diamond, on his bag for his next two events, but who will take on caddie duties in the long term? WADE PRETORIUS investigates …

McIlroy is expected to answer questions regarding his decision to sack fellow Irishman JP Fitzgerald after nine years and four Majors on Wednesday ahead of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

The 28-year-old’s decision to move in a new direction comes weeks after praising Fitzgerald for his role in his Open Championship resurgence.

It’s not the first time McIlroy lept to the defence of his now former caddie – who previously looped for players like Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley.

Following his 2011 Masters implosion, McIlroy hit back at commentator Jay Townsend, who lashed Fitzgerald for his role in the debacle.

‘I’ve got to stand up for my caddie. JP is one of my closest friends, and I’ve had to deal with it for three years and not really say anything and he’s just kept at him and at him. I just had to say something,’ McIlroy said.

‘You know, it’s unfortunate that some people are so opinionated. It started in Switzerland back in 2008. JP has taken me from 200th in the world to major champion and now fourth in the world. I don’t know what it is about Jay or if he has something against JP but some of the criticism that JP takes from him is very unfair.’

Fitzgerald was on the bag for McIlroy’s FedExCup triumph last year and earned $1.o5-million for his work. ‘He deserved it,’ he said. ‘He’s a big part of what we do.’

But it has been three years since the world number four last won a Major and many say the decision to part ways was a long time coming. Now, McIlroy will return to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship in two weeks – the site of two career victories – but without an experienced caddie by his side.

Who will replace JP Fitzgerald?

On the market:

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

One of the most obvious options after Phil Mickelson ended his professional relationship with Mackay in June. The duo spent 25 years together and brought home 5 Majors until the split. Strongly opinionated, ‘Bones’ is many critics for the role.

Jonathan Smart

The Yorkshireman is Danny Willett’s former caddie and a solid player and was recently spotted on the bag of South African Branden Grace’s bag. Without a full-time job now, Smart is respected on tour.

Employed but could be tempted:

Billy Foster

Currently working for Lee Westwood, Foster is hugely admired on the circuit. Could be a match made in heaven with Foster being the guy to tell Rory what he needs to hear, not wants to hear.

At a push:

Joe LaCava

Remember him? Tiger Wood’s caddy is arguably one of the finest in the profession after impressing while working for Fred Couples and then Dustin Johnson. Will Woods’ allow him to move on? Steve Williams

Now in semi-retirement, the Kiwi helped Adam Scott win a Major and regain his place at the business end of the rankings. Has worked for Greg Norman and Tiger Woods but his ability to work all year round might see this move not happen.

Just plain ridiculous: