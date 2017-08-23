We should have won – Micho

Milutin Sredojevic felt Orlando Pirates should have killed off the game in the 1-1 draw against Baroka in their Absa Premiership tie on Tuesday night.

Pirates look poised to claim their second win of the 2017-18 league campaign season after taking a first-half lead through Thabo Qalinge’s header, but Hassan Banda’s 73rd-minute strike ensured that Bakgaga got a share of the spoils.

‘We started very well in the first half. We opened the scoring,’ Sredojevic said. ‘At half-time we discussed that we should not sit back, we should play from the front and try to kill the game. The instincts of the players brought them back to the box.’

The Serbian mentor claimed that his side did not fully carry out his instructions, but he did admit that they are a work in progress.

‘One corner-kick, one moment of lack of concentration, this is where we were punished.

‘Instead of not countering, it now became counter-attack versus counter-attack. A team that is leading could not allow that to happen.

‘We were supposed to kill off the game and punish them. We will pick up the pieces. We are a work in progress. It’s back to the drawing board, we will prepare for our next game on September 12 against Ajax Cape Town,’ he concluded.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix