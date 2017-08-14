Watch: Ronaldo scores stunner against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal before being sent off for a dive in Real Madrid’s Supercopa de Espana first-leg triumph over Barcelona.
OPINION
A second-place finish for the Springboks in the Rugby Championship would signify... Read more
Golf is a game of integrity and honesty and is one of... Read more
The timing is right to introduce Curwin Bosch to the Springbok setup,... Read more
The resignation of coach Kjell Jonevret serves as yet another reminder to... Read more
It will be harsh on Heino Kuhn, but the fourth Test at... Read more
After the two most recent Majors, there’s been far too much chatter... Read more
UFC star Conor McGregor has no chance of beating the undefeated Floyd... Read more
... Read more