Former Mamelodi Sundows man Rodney Ramagalela netted a brace in Polokwane City’s 2-1 win against Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Ramagalela netted either side of a George Lebese penalty to ensure that Rise and Shine claim their first three points of the new season. It may be early in the season, but Ramagalela’s second goal could strongly be considered for the Absa-lutely goal of the season.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix