Relive the highlights from Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 victory against Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership tie on Wednesday night.

A brace by Gustavo Paez secured maximum points for Steve Komphela’s side. Despite the comfortable scoreline, Chiefs largely had goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to thank for keeping them in the game with a string of fine saves.

Photo: Backpagepix