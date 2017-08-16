Watch: Liverpool win v Hoffenheim in UCL qualifier

Goals by Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory against Hoffenheim in their Uefa Champions League first-leg qualifier on Tuesday night.

The Reds, again without want-away star Philippe Coutinho, dug in against tough opponents and found inspiration in the unlikely form of their teenage right back, before James Milner’s effort – deflected in off Havard Nordtveit – widened the margin and Mark Uth hit back.

For 35 minutes, European debutants Hoffenheim delivered the type of high-energy display so readily associated with Klopp, who could hardly have complained had Andrej Kramaric’s penalty handed the hosts the lead and not invited a simple Simon Mignolet save.

But Alexander-Arnold, with a confidence belying his tender years, swept an exquisite free kick into the corner of the Hoffenheim goal 10 minutes before half-time, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side never really recovered.

Liverpool squandered numerous further chances and looked set for a nervy finish until Milner’s cross-cum-shot drifted over Oliver Baumann via Nordtveit to seemingly secure victory at a stadium where Hoffenheim were unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season.

However, substitute Uth drifted in behind the visitors’ defence with three minutes remaining to lash a superb effort past Mignolet and keep the German side in the tie going into the second leg next week.

