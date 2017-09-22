Watch: Kekana wishes SuperSport well

Watch Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana wish SuperSport United well ahead of their Caf Confederations Cup clash against Zesco United on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa and Zegalacticos head into the return leg of the quarter-final having played out to a goalless draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 15 September.

The two sides are now set to battle it out at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday to book their place in the semi-final of the African competition.

In the video Kekana said the following:

‘Hi this is Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana. I would just like to wish Matsatsantsa the best of luck when they face Zesco United,’ Kekana said.

Watch: Kekana wish SuperSport well