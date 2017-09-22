Watch: Furman returns favour to Sundowns

Watch SuperSport United captain Dean Furman return the favour by sending Mamelodi Sundowns well wishes ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarter-final against Wydad Casablanca.

The Brazilians head into the return leg with a one-goal advantage over Wydad after claimed a narrow victory in the first leg courtesy of Yannick Zakri.

The 28-year-old had this to say:

‘Dean Furman here, SuperSport United captain. I would just like to take this opportunity to wish our Pretoria neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns all of the best in Casablanca in their Caf Champions League quarter-final,’ Furman said.

‘We hope you continue to progress in the tournament.’

