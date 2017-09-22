Watch: Furman returns favour to Sundowns

Watch SuperSport United captain Dean Furman return the favour by sending Mamelodi Sundowns well wishes ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarter-final against Wydad Casablanca.
The Brazilians head into the return leg with a one-goal advantage over Wydad after claimed a narrow victory in the first leg courtesy of Yannick Zakri.
The 28-year-old had this to say:
‘Dean Furman here, SuperSport United captain. I would just like to take this opportunity to wish our Pretoria neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns all of the best in Casablanca in their Caf Champions League quarter-final,’ Furman said.
‘We hope you continue to progress in the tournament.’
Watch: Dean Furman returns favour to Sundowns
.@SuperSportFC captain @de4no22 wishing Mamelodi Sundowns well ahead of their CAF Champions league match against Wydad Casablanca tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rMfWbhNIN9
— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) September 22, 2017