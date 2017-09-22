Watch: Furman returns favour to Sundowns

 Watch: Dean Furman returns favour to Mamelodi Sundowns
    SuperSport United captain Dean Furman
    Watch SuperSport United captain Dean Furman return the favour by sending Mamelodi Sundowns well wishes ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarter-final against Wydad Casablanca.

    The Brazilians head into the return leg with a one-goal advantage over Wydad after claimed a narrow victory in the first leg courtesy of Yannick Zakri.

    The 28-year-old had this to say:

    ‘Dean Furman here, SuperSport United captain. I would just like to take this opportunity to wish our Pretoria neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns all of the best in Casablanca in their Caf Champions League quarter-final,’ Furman said.

    ‘We hope you continue to progress in the tournament.’

