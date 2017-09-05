Watch: Atlanta’s amazing $1.5-billion stadium

Check out the incredible Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

The 71,000-capacity stadium has a roof that opens and closes like a flower in bloom, blending 21st-century technology with Roman architecture.

There is a 335m long, 18m tall 360-degree big screen, with 1,264 beer taps serving 40 different brews at $5 a pop from 673 outlets and 24 bars or restaurants.

The Falcons have already played an NFL pre-season match at the stadium, while United will host their first soccer game on Sunday.