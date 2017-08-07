Watch: Drogba scores unbelievable free kick

Chelsea and Ivory Coast great Didier Drogba scored a stunning free kick for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday.

He may be nearing 40 years of age, but Didier Drogba is as strong as ever.

Since joining the Rising as a player and co-owner in April, Drogba has scored four goals.

The 39-year-old took his tally to five with a bullet of a set-piece in the 13th minute to leave LA Galaxy’s reserve goalkeeper Clement Diop helpless as the ball riffled into the top corner of the net.

