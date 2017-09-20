Watch: CT City fall to Pirates

Thabo Qalinge’s late strike earned Orlando Pirates a 1-0 win in their Absa Premiership tie against Cape Town City on Tuesday night.

Benni McCarthy’s side were condemned to back-to-back defeats against both the Soweto giants, after heading into the clash against Pirates on the back of a 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

The result sees Milutin Sredojevic’s side move to the top of the PSL standings, with eleven points garnered from their five matches played thus far in the campaign.

Photo: Gavin Barker/Backpagepix