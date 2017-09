Falcao cancelled out Willian’s early strike as Brazil and Colombia played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Brazil, who have already qualified for Russia 2018, top the South American standings with 37 points amassed from their 16 matches played.

Tite’s side have lost only one game, drawing four and claiming 11 victories in their World Cup qualifying phase.

Photo: EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR