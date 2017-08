Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled up injured in the final leg of the 4x100m relay race at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday night.

Jamaica were in third place when Bolt picked up the baton on the final leg. Barely halfway down the track, he collapsed to the ground because of cramp in his left hamstring.

Jamaica’s relay team blamed organisers for Bolt’s cramp, as they had been kept in a freezing call room for 40 minutes before the race, which Great Britain went on to win.