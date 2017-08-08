Watch: Barcelona thrash Chapecoense

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both on target in their first match without Neymar as Barcelona eased to a 5-0 win over Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The feted ‘MSN’ forward line is no more after the Brazil superstar completed his world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain last week and it was a more unheralded player filling Neymar’s spot on the left of a three-man attack who struck first.

Gerard Deulofeu re-joined Barca during the close-season after his boyhood club activated a buyback option to bring him back from Everton following a successful loan stint at AC Milan and the 23-year-old winger linked pleasingly with Messi after opening his Camp Nou account.

Chapecoense were selected as opponents for Barcelona’s traditional curtain raiser to their domestic season to commemorate the 71 people – including 19 players – who died when the Brazilian club’s plane crashed en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional last November.