Watch: AmaZulu humble Wits

A brace by Rhulani Manzini and a strike by Michael Morton gave AmaZulu a resounding 3-0 win against defending Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits.

The defeat sees Gavin Hunt’s side extend their winless streak to eight games across all competitions, their worst run since 2012.

The encounter was marred by an incident between AmaZulu’s Morton and Wits’ Mhango, with the latter spitting in the face of Morton, which prompted a reaction by the former Orlando Pirates man, who then got sent off by the referee.