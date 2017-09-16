Wallabies surge past Argentina

Israel Folau dots down for his first try

Israel Folau scored a double as the Wallabies overturned a half-time deficit to secure a bonus-point 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra on Saturday. CRAIG LEWIS reports.

At the time this clash kicked off, the Springboks – and indeed South African fans – would have still been reeling after the humiliating 57-0 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks.

That result effectively ensures that New Zealand will once again retain the Rugby Championship title, while Australia have now moved to within three points of the embarrassed Boks.

Although Argentina enjoyed a surfeit of territory and possession, the visitors ultimately lacked accuracy on attack, while the Wallabies clinically pounced on limited opportunities to claim their first win in the Rugby Championship.

Earlier in the day, the All Blacks illustrated once again in Albany that they are simply a class apart, and this fact was only further evidenced during a scrappy, error-riddled opening half in Canberra.

During a largely forgettable first 40 minutes, the Wallabies were guilty of some inaccuracy and ill-discipline as they conceded five penalties, two of which were successfully converted by Nicolas Sanchez.

Argentina also enjoyed ascendancy in terms of possession (64%), and would be first to score in the 24th minute when scrumhalf Martin Landajo burrowed over the tryline after a period of extended pressure.

Although the Wallabies did hit back almost immediately when Folau finished off a well-worked movement that originated from the halfway line, the hosts conceded a sequence of penalties towards the end of the half.

Fortunately for Australia, though, Sanchez only succeeded with a solitary penalty kick (while missing one), with Emiliano Boffelli also sending a long-distance effort wide of the posts.

During a mid-game interview, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika perhaps summed matters up best when he suggested his side was lacking urgency, and admitted they were fortunate to only be 13-10 behind.

Yet, he would have been mighty pleased when prop Sekope Kepu and Folau went over to score two quickfire tries soon after the restart as Australia clearly responded to the message delivered at half-time.

The successful conversions handed the Wallabies an 11-point buffer, while replacement Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto Heilan was then sent to the sin bin for the final 10 minutes of the match after repeated scrum infringements.

From the next dominant Wallabies scrum, Will Genia burst off the back and went over to score, while Nick Phipps dotted down soon after as Australia comfortably sealed the bonus-point win.

Matias Moroni did score a late consolation try for Argentina, but substitute Jordan Uelese would finish off Australia’s sixth try of the match with the final play of the game.

Wallabies – Tries: Israel Folau (2), Sekope Kepu, Will Genia, Nick Phipps, Jordan Uelese. Conversions: Bernard Foley (6). Penalties: Foley.

Argentina – Tries: Martin Landajo, Matias Moroni. Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (2). Penalties: Sanchez (2).

Wallabies – 15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Subs: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Marika Koroibete.

Argentina – 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz.

Subs: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Manuel Montero.P

Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images