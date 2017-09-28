Wallabies change three for Boks

Coach Michael Cheika has made three changes to the Wallabies lineup for their match against the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Lock Izack Rodda, flank Jack Dempsey and wing Marika Koroibete have all earned their first starting berths.

Rodda replaces Rob Simmons in the No 4 jersey, Dempsey comes in ahead of Ned Hanigan, and Koroibete takes over from Henry Speight on the right wing.

Vice-captain Bernard Foley will win his 50th Test cap after he was named at flyhalf.

Uncapped lock Lukhan Tui has been drafted onto the bench and will make his debut if he is called into action.

Wallabies – 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Subs (one to be omitted): 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Lukhan Tui, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Henry Speight.

