Vilakazi: I have to be complete product

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi insists that he will improve all aspects of his game to become a ‘complete player’.

Since making his big money transfer switch to the Brazilians from Bidvest Wits, Vilakazi did not lived up to his R10-million price tag, although scoring seven goals and assisting a further two from 31 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old admits that his first season under Pitso Mosimane did not go as planned, but the attacking midfielder is determined to prove his worth this campaign.

‘The first season did not go very well, but that’s in the past and I can only learn from it and get better. It was disappointing, but I will take it,’ Vilakazi tells KickOff.com.

‘You go through those stages in life, the ups and downs. There were more downs than ups, but you have to start again.’

Vilakazi insists that he is working on improving all aspects of his game, including his defensive and attacking work rate in order to become a ‘complete player’.

‘Yes, you have to improve. Defend? Yes, you have to defend,’ he added.

‘Defend, make passes, create chances for your teammates, score goals and individual brilliance has to be there. So these days you have to be a complete player.

‘I have to improve my defending and creating chances for my teammates. I have to score goals as well. I have to be a complete product.’

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to bounce back from their Caf Champions League elimination when they take on Platinum Stars at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 15:00.