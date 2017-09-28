Stokes caught on video flooring clubber

Video footage has emerged of a brawl in which England all-rounder Ben Stokes threw ’15 punches in one minute’.

A video obtained by The Sun newspaper allegedly shows Stokes exchanging a series of blows with a pair of men before knocking one to the ground. He then appears to slap the other man before being dragged away.

In the video, which The Sun has handed to police, men can be heard saying: ‘That’s enough Stokesy.’

Video of England cricket superstar Ben Stokes in street brawl where he knocks out some chap.

Will the ECB act on this now? pic.twitter.com/aKS00fnIJV — Nesta (@Nesta_Carter) September 27, 2017



In a statement on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: ‘We have seen this footage for the first time tonight – when posted by The Sun.

‘There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.’

