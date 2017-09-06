Vidal to retire after World Cup

Arturo Vidal is set to retire after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after revealing his future international plans.

Vidal already appeared to hint at international retirement following Chile’s shock 3-0 loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying last week.

And the 30-year-old midfielder – veteran of 97 caps – discussed his future again after Chile suffered a 1-0 defeat in Bolivia in Conmebol action on Tuesday.

The result left Chile in sixth position – outside the play-off spot by a point.

In an Instagram post afterwards, Vidal wrote: ‘Sorry Chile for these two losses! We put everything in the field but we couldn’t win.

‘We will continue fighting!!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years!!!’

Perdón Chile por estás 2 derrotas!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼 Dejamos todo en el campo pero no se pudo. Seguiremos peleando!!! 2 partidos y el mundial me quedan, gracias por tanto cariño en todos estos años!!!👏🏼👏🏼❤❤ A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Copa America champions Chile slumped to back-to-back defeats after Juan Carlos Arce converted a penalty for 10-man Bolivia.

-This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za