Vermaak called up to Bok squad

Stormers scrumhalf Jano Vermaak has been called up to the Springbok squad as an injury replacement for Ross Cronjé.

Cronjé sustained a right ankle injury in the Boks’ 37-15 victory over Argentina on Saturday in Port Elizabeth.

Vermaak, who has already played in three Tests, was named in the Bok squad on Sunday for the away trip to Argentina. The teams face each other for a second successive time on Saturday, in Salta.

Loose forward Oupa Mohoje, however, was not considered for selection because of the rib injury he sustained while playing in the Currie Cup for the Free State Cheetahs against the Blue Bulls.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard will remain in South Africa to continue with the final phase of his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Boks are set to continue with their match preparations in Port Elizabeth before flying out to Johannesburg on Tuesday and then on to Argentina early on Wednesday morning.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee will announce his match 23 on Thursday morning (Argentinian time) in Buenos Aires, just before the team travels to Salta.

Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:

Forwards – Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth (c), Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Beast Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle.

Backs – Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter, Jano Vermaak.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images