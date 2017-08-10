Van Rensburg starts for Lions

Newly appointed Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has made 11 changes to the starting XV for their game against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

The Lions enjoyed a bye in round four, but lost 54-22 to the Blue Bulls in their previous match.

De Bruin has retained only four players -– wing Madosh Tambwe, No 8 Ryan Kankowski, flank Fabian Boysen and lock Marvin Orie – from the team that played on Wednesday.

In the back division, fullback Sylvian Mahuza and wing Anthony Volmink complete the back three alongside Tambwe. Jacques Nel and Rohan Janse van Rensburg is the new centre pairing and Jaco van der Walt and Dillon Smith come in as the halfbacks.

Among the forwards, flank Cyle Brink completes the loose trio, Robert Krugers gets the No 4 jersey and Johannes Jonker, Robbie Coetzee and Corne Fourie are the preferred front rowers.

Golden Lions – 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Robert Kruger, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.

Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Hacjivan Dayimani, 20 Marco Janse van Vuren, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

