Van Graan: All Blacks have no real weakness

Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan has highlighted the threat of the All Blacks’ scrum and lineout as an attacking platform.

The Boks have improved a great deal at the set pieces this season. The All Blacks, however, are in a different class when it comes to the scrum. They boast some of the world’s best lineout exponents in Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Brodie Retallick.

On Tuesday, Van Graan highlighted the manner in which the All Blacks have used these set pieces as attacking platforms in 2017. The Boks, who will be without one of their top scrummagers in Coenie Oosthuizen and without a recognised back-row jumper, will have their work cut out for them in Albany on Saturday.

‘They have a fantastic scrum. They have won 30 out of 30 scrums on their own ball in the last six Tests,’ said Van Graan.

‘They are above 95% in their lineouts, they have scored the most tries from scrums in the world this year. Their defence is special. Sam Cane is probably the world’s leading opensider.

‘Their halfbacks [Aaron] Smith, [Beauden] Barrett, [TJ] Perenara have had fantastic years, so no real weaknesses that I can see,’ the assistant coach added.

Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images