UCL group stage pots confirmed

The Uefa Champions League group stage draw is set to take centre stage at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The 32 clubs will be slotted into four seeded pots of eight, with each group consisting of one from each, and no sides from the same association will be able to play one another.

Liverpool, who advanced through the play-offs, now joins Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the European competition.

Meanwhile. defending champions Real Madrid, alongside the top-eight ranked leagues are automatically seeded in pot 1, with the remaining three pots allocated based upon Uefa’s coefficient system.

Here are the seeded pots for the group stage draw:

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Bayern Munich (GER), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Pot 2: Barcelona (ESP), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)

Pot 3: Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiacos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG),

Roma (ITA), Besiktas (TUR)

Pot 4: Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting CP (POR), APOEL (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabag (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)