Two SA referees in Pro14 panel

Stuart Berry and Quinton Immelman have been included in the 13-man Pro14 elite referee squad for the 2017-18 season.

Immelman will become the first South African to officiate in the tournament when he takes charge of the Ospreys vs Zebre match, with Stuart Berry an assistant referee.

In total, the squad contains 10 Test referees, including Nigel Owens, John Lacey and Marius Mitrea.

Round 1 appointments:

Cardiff Blues vs Edinburgh: George Clancy (IRFU)

Munster vs Benetton Rugby: Ian Davies (WRU)

Ulster vs Cheetahs: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Ospreys vs Zebre: Quinton Immelman (SA Rugby)

Dragons vs Leinster: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Scarlets vs Kings: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)