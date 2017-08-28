Twitter reacts after T20 Global League draft

The players and coaches’ reactions on Twitter after the T20 Global League draft.



Beuran Hendricks, Bloem City Blazers:

Ryan Mclaren, Stellenbosch Monarchs:

Looking forward to be part of the @SBMonarchs in the #GLT20 .Really excited to be playing cricket back home again @OfficialCSA. — Ryan Mclaren (@ryanmac23) August 27, 2017

AB de Villiers, Proteas Marquee player Pretoria Mavericks:

So happy with our squad! Very excited to kick things off with the @PMavericks_ !! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 27, 2017

Colin Ackermann, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars:

Absolutely delighted to be joining the @NMB_Stars in the @T20GL_ — Colin Ackermann (@Ackers48) August 27, 2017

Keshav Maharaj, Pretoria Mavericks:

Very Grateful and Excited to be a part of the @PMavericks_ 🙏🙏🙏 — Keshav Maharaj (@keshavmaharaj16) August 27, 2017

Rory Kleinveldt, Cape Town Knight Riders:

Stoked to be representing the @CTKnightRiders in the @T20GL_ this summer!!! — Rory Kleinveldt (@RoryK_9) August 27, 2017

Jon-Jon Smuts, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars:

very excited to be representing @NMBayStars in the @T20GL_ — Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts (@JonJonSmuts21) August 27, 2017

Tabraiz Shamsi, Stellenbosch Monarchs:

So excitin 2 see all the guys posting about the new @T20GL_

teams they have been drafted in etc Truly a very exciting time 4 SA cricket ✔ — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 27, 2017

Morne Morkel, Pretoria Mavericks:

PTA work on your dance moves.. I'm sure the world's sexiest man @DJBravo47 is gonna bring a #champion song ..@PMavericks_ pic.twitter.com/iPyhHxClsg — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) August 27, 2017

Brendon McCullum, Joburg Giants:

Very happy with our squad for the @JoburgGiants! Well done to all involved in the draft process.. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) August 27, 2017

Imad Wasim, Stellenbosch Monarchs:

Excited to be a part of @SBMonarchs Looking forward to working with @faf1307 @bolandcric — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) August 27, 2017

Dean Elgar, Benoni Zalmi:

David Miller, Bloem City Blazers:

Roelof van der Merwe, Joburg Giants:

Very excited to join the @JoburgGiants for the @T20GL_ !will be good to join up with some old friends and play in SA again! — Roelof van der Merwe (@Roela52) August 27, 2017

Dwaine Pretorius, Cape Town Knight Riders:

Khaya Zondo, Pretoria Mavericks:

Guess whos a pretoriamavericks 😁 Soooo excited and humbled to be part of the team!!!😁 😁 https://t.co/Y48jEZtMJr — Khaya Zondo (@KhayaZondo73) August 27, 2017

Paul Adams, Stellenbosch Monarchs:

Wayne Parnell, Stellenbosch Monarchs:

Excited to be part of @SBMonarchs, looking forward to working with @SPFleming7, Eric, @prasannalara @faf1307 and the rest of the lads. — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) August 27, 2017

Graeme Smith, Benoni Zalmi coach:

Andile Phehlukwayo, Joburg Giants:

Super excited to part of the @JoburgGiants family for the #T20GL keen and can't wait for the fireworks 💥 — Andile Phehlukwayo (@andileluck19) August 27, 2017

Allan Donald, Bloem City Blazers:

Henry Davids, Stellenbosch Monarchs: