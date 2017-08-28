Twitter reacts after T20 Global League draft

The players and coaches’ reactions on Twitter after the T20 Global League draft.
Beuran Hendricks, Bloem City Blazers:
Looking forward to joining @CityBloem here's to a great comp #GLT20 @T20GL_
— IG: Beuran_H13 (@Beuran_H13) August 27, 2017
Ryan Mclaren, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
Looking forward to be part of the @SBMonarchs in the #GLT20 .Really excited to be playing cricket back home again @OfficialCSA.
— Ryan Mclaren (@ryanmac23) August 27, 2017
AB de Villiers, Proteas Marquee player Pretoria Mavericks:
So happy with our squad! Very excited to kick things off with the @PMavericks_ !!
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 27, 2017
Colin Ackermann, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars:
Absolutely delighted to be joining the @NMB_Stars in the @T20GL_
— Colin Ackermann (@Ackers48) August 27, 2017
Keshav Maharaj, Pretoria Mavericks:
Very Grateful and Excited to be a part of the @PMavericks_ 🙏🙏🙏
— Keshav Maharaj (@keshavmaharaj16) August 27, 2017
Rory Kleinveldt, Cape Town Knight Riders:
Stoked to be representing the @CTKnightRiders in the @T20GL_ this summer!!!
— Rory Kleinveldt (@RoryK_9) August 27, 2017
Jon-Jon Smuts, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars:
very excited to be representing @NMBayStars in the @T20GL_
— Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts (@JonJonSmuts21) August 27, 2017
Tabraiz Shamsi, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
So excitin 2 see all the guys posting about the new @T20GL_
teams they have been drafted in etc
Truly a very exciting time 4 SA cricket ✔
— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 27, 2017
Morne Morkel, Pretoria Mavericks:
PTA work on your dance moves.. I'm sure the world's sexiest man @DJBravo47 is gonna bring a #champion song ..@PMavericks_ pic.twitter.com/iPyhHxClsg
— Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) August 27, 2017
Brendon McCullum, Joburg Giants:
Very happy with our squad for the @JoburgGiants! Well done to all involved in the draft process..
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) August 27, 2017
Imad Wasim, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
Excited to be a part of @SBMonarchs Looking forward to working with @faf1307 @bolandcric
— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) August 27, 2017
Dean Elgar, Benoni Zalmi:
Extremely excited to be joining @BenoniZalmi. Going to be a great @T20GL_ . @GraemeSmith49 @geoffreytoyana
— Dean Elgar (@deanelgar) August 27, 2017
David Miller, Bloem City Blazers:
What a squad. Good times ahead. Well done @CityBloem @T20GL_ #BCB pic.twitter.com/nfEwTFOfiz
— David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) August 27, 2017
Roelof van der Merwe, Joburg Giants:
Very excited to join the @JoburgGiants for the @T20GL_ !will be good to join up with some old friends and play in SA again!
— Roelof van der Merwe (@Roela52) August 27, 2017
Dwaine Pretorius, Cape Town Knight Riders:
Cannot wait to join the @CTKnightRiders for the @T20GL_ massively excited… https://t.co/5rV0ksZj5U
— dwaine pretorius (@dwainep__29) August 27, 2017
Khaya Zondo, Pretoria Mavericks:
Guess whos a pretoriamavericks 😁 Soooo excited and humbled to be part of the team!!!😁 😁 https://t.co/Y48jEZtMJr
— Khaya Zondo (@KhayaZondo73) August 27, 2017
Paul Adams, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
Great experience today @T20GL_ draft All the best to all players selected @SBMonarchs @faf1307 @simadwasim @Lasith99Malinga @WayneParnell pic.twitter.com/kqj9hRiCvF
— Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) August 27, 2017
Wayne Parnell, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
Excited to be part of @SBMonarchs, looking forward to working with @SPFleming7, Eric, @prasannalara @faf1307 and the rest of the lads.
— Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) August 27, 2017
Graeme Smith, Benoni Zalmi coach:
Thank you for a great day #t20gldraft team #benonizalmi @jafridi10 benonizalmi t20globalleague https://t.co/4NeHiNrUyJ
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) August 27, 2017
Andile Phehlukwayo, Joburg Giants:
Super excited to part of the @JoburgGiants family for the #T20GL keen and can't wait for the fireworks 💥
— Andile Phehlukwayo (@andileluck19) August 27, 2017
Allan Donald, Bloem City Blazers:
@CityBloem @citykaitak @KieronPollard55 @Coachsim13 squad is complete. Congrats to all the players involved👏#beApart#standApart pic.twitter.com/pHiIsNalhc
— Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) August 27, 2017
Henry Davids, Stellenbosch Monarchs:
So looking forward to represent the sbmonarchs in the #GLT20 #goingbacktowhereitallstarted https://t.co/oEXlLnOSvs
— Henry Davids (@HenryDavids19) August 27, 2017