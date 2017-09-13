Twitter reacts to Folau’s gay marriage stance

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau says he will not support the push for same-sex marriage in Australia.
A nationwide voluntary survey by postal mail on same-sex marriage is set to be held from September to November.
The Australian Rugby Union is supporting the ‘yes’ campaign, changing their social media logo to a rainbow Wallaby.
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper recently told the Canberra Times: ‘For a lot of guys, they’re about footy and our job is rugby, but sport has the ability to cross boundaries. We’re all very supportive of the ‘yes’ campaign and this is the approach we’ve taken.’
However, Folau, a devout Christian, took the opposing view when he tweeted on Wednesday:
That prompted a Twitter backlash.
Others, though, agreed with Folau or said he was entitled to his opinion.