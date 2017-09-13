Twitter reacts to Folau’s gay marriage stance

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau says he will not support the push for same-sex marriage in Australia.

A nationwide voluntary survey by postal mail on same-sex marriage is set to be held from September to November.

The Australian Rugby Union is supporting the ‘yes’ campaign, changing their social media logo to a rainbow Wallaby.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper recently told the Canberra Times: ‘For a lot of guys, they’re about footy and our job is rugby, but sport has the ability to cross boundaries. We’re all very supportive of the ‘yes’ campaign and this is the approach we’ve taken.’

However, Folau, a devout Christian, took the opposing view when he tweeted on Wednesday:

I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. But personally, I will not support gay marriage.✌❤�� — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) September 13, 2017

That prompted a Twitter backlash.

Sad to hear you state this mate. Human rights aren’t an opinion. — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottliebFOX) September 13, 2017

Have lost respect for you today. Everyone gay straight, black white should have the right to marry who they love. #loveislove — Katherine Grace (@Kaffy14) September 13, 2017

there’s always going to be one party pooper. #Equality pic.twitter.com/3STNOQj36z — Richard Hargreaves (@RickHargreaves) September 13, 2017 No love and respect involved in your opinion at all unfortunately mate. — Luke Smith (@thebigsmithdog) September 13, 2017

Others, though, agreed with Folau or said he was entitled to his opinion.

That is your decision and you are entitled to it. Much respect for publicly stating something so personal. Champion! — Billy Franklin (@billyhad) September 13, 2017

Hi Izzy – everyone’s free to hold + express a viewpoint on any issue. And that freedom is for everyone, regardless of their view. #feelfree — Benjamin Toby Carter (@BenTweetCarter) September 13, 2017