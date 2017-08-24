Twitter reacts to AB announcement

Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers stepping down as ODI skipper and announcing his availability across all three formats.

De Villiers took to Twitter on Wednesday with a big announcement, stating his resignation as ODI skipper for the Proteas after 103 matches in charge.

This came after months of speculation surrounding AB’s commitment and future for the Proteas and the 33-year-old cleared the air regarding his position.

He also revealed that he would be available for all three formats.

ALSO READ: AB available for Tests, quits ODI captaincy

His announcement received a strong reaction from fellow professionals and pundits.

Dane van Niekerk, Proteas Women captain:

@ABdeVilliers17 you are a true hero! Cannot wait to see you back on the field in the green and gold #inspiring #bestintheworld https://t.co/LPITM6vIzR — Dane van Niekerk (@danevn81) August 23, 2017

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen:

YES PLEASE! Wonderful news for the world of cricket!

Cricket NEEDS its superstars!

Mooi, AB! https://t.co/2WnWcAIkjx — KP (@KP24) August 23, 2017

Cobus Pienaar, ex-Titans cricketer:

Indian cricket Commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle:

Think it was always on the cards that @ABdeVilliers17 would play the India series. Hopefully, will keep him going till the 2019 world cup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 23, 2017

Cricket Commentator and Columnist, Mike Haysman: