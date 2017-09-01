Tottenham pip Chelsea to Llorente signing

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, having pipped their London rivals Chelsea to the Spaniard’s signature.

Llorente has signed a contract until 2019 with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, becoming Tottenham’s second transfer deadline day addition following on from Serge Aurier.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea had looked to be favourites to sign the 32-year-old, but Tottenham managed to jump ahead of the Premier League champions.

Former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man Llorente netted 15 league goals for Swansea last term, forming a potent partnership with Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined Everton earlier in August.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @llorentefer19 from Swansea City. ✍️ #WelcomeFernando pic.twitter.com/GYnpX3j5Hm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017

Photo: Tottenham’s website