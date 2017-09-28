Tossing the game away?

The bizarre decision by the Bangladesh captain to bowl first on a good batting strip is SACricketmag.com‘s Play of the Day.



No other event has had a greater influence on this game. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis could hardly contain his joy when he heard Mushfiqur Rahim declare that there may be a bit of life in the pitch, which he thought he could exploit. ‘I was surprised,’ said Du Plessis. ‘I would definitely have batted first. It looks like a one-day pitch.’

The net result of the decision was the highest opening stand since Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar put Sri Lanka to the sword in December 2016, when they put on 116. Eighteen innings went by as Elgar and Markram put on 196. The debutant Markram contributed 97 until being run out. Elgar went on to 128 alongside Hashim Amla 68 as South Africa ended the day on 298-1.

The highest opening contribution was compiled by Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2008: 415.

