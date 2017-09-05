Top 5 Absa Premiership signings

There were some major signings made in the Absa Premiership transfer window, but which PSL signings will have the biggest impacts at their respective new clubs?

The recent transfer window proved to be an exciting time for clubs, sponsors, and supporters with a number of historic moves being completed. There were quite a number of high-profile moves and good signings made by the clubs in the Absa Premiership, so narrowing the list down proved a tough task.

Amr Gamal: (Al Ahly to Bidvest Wits loan)

The acquisition of Amr Gamal from Egyptian giants Al Ahly on a loan deal could go a long way in determining Gavin Hunt’s sides success on the African continent.

Upon his arrival, Hunt spoke of his admiration for the player and revealed what Gamal will bring to his side

‘He’s an old-fashioned No.9. I like those type of players. He can create goals‚ he can score goals,’ he told Times Live.

Gamal arrives with loads of Champions League experience at Wits and is expected to add more quality to their star-studded attack of Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Gabadinho Mhango‚ James Keene and Eleazar Rodgers. If anything – the increased competition for a starting-berth could bring the best out of all the above mentioned players.

Rivaldo Coetzee: (Ajax Cape Town to Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bafana Bafana defender joined Mamelodi Sundowns on the transfer deadline day after his proposed move to Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic fell through due ‘an underlying problem on his right foot.’

The move sent shockwaves to football fans throughout the country, but the 20-year-old’s arrival is arguably exactly what is needed at Sundowns.

Masandawana currently have six centre-backs on their books in Ricardo Nascimento, Thabo Nthethe, Soumahoro Bangaly, Wayne Arendse, Motjeka Madisha and Thendo Mukumela.

With Arendse, Nascimento and Nthethe all on the wrong side of 30, Pitso Mosimane dipped into the transfer market to buy one of the country’s most sought after talents.

Not only does Rivaldo boast composure and maturity years above his age, he has the experience of playing with the various junior national teams, which in turn led to his meteoric rise for Banana Bafana

Expect Rivaldo to marshal the Masandawana defence alongside a defender of Pitso’s choosing. The only downside to the move is that he isn’t eligible to play in the Caf Champions League.

Lehlogonolo Masalesa: (AE Larisa to Platinum Stars)

Masalesa returned to South African shores after making 14 appearances for Greek Super League outfit AE Larisa. Questions will be asked as to why the former Orlando Pirates man didn’t stay for the entire duration of his contract, but there is no questioning his ability.

Indicative of his growth as a player, Stuart Baxter entrusted the midfielder with the captain’s duties for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup and Viera did not disappoint, displaying his leadership skills and ability to dictate play.

The 25-year-old boasts PSL experience, Caf Confederation, and Caf Champions League experience, so his acquisition is a massive coup for Platinum Stars and he arrives at a time where consistency and stability are needed following the team’s erratic performances last season, in addition to their poor start to the new campaign.

For now, Masalesa finds himself on the mend as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Kurt Lentjies: (Maritzburg United to Chippa United)

Chippa United lost their prized-asset in Thamsanqa Sangweni after he was shipped off to Orlando Pirates, but the Chilli boys did excellent business in roping in veteran playmaker Lentjies as a replacement.

With over 200 PSL caps next to his name, the former Maritzburg United skipper is no stranger to the local scene. His ability to keep things ticking in the engine room will be vital to the success of Chippa this season, with the Port-Elizabeth side’s style of play suiting that of the midfielder.

The 32-year-old’s arrival was hailed by Chippa boss Chippa Mpengesi as one of the club’s greatest ever signings.

‘He is one of the top signings in the history of the club. He is a top professional with great leadership qualities,’ he said.

Lentjies’ influence will be felt both on-and-off the pitch with fellow midfielders Buyani Sali, Samuel Julies and Menzi Masuku to mention a few, expected to learn from the former Mamelodi Sundowns man.

Wayne Sandilands: (Mamelodi Sundowns to Orlando Pirates)

It’s no secret that Pirates have been in disarray following their worst-ever finish in the PSL last season. The Soweto giants conceded a mammoth 40 goals last season – only Baroka, Highlands Park, and Golden Arrows let in more goals.

The arrival of goalkeeper Sandilands from Mamelodi Sundowns will solidify the Bucs defence, with the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper known for his communication and leadership qualities – something predecessors Felipe Ovono, Brighton Mhlongo, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane struggled to consistently display.

Sandilands’ presence could go a long way in helping Pirates shut the back door, in addition to thwarting their defensive frailties by organising the back four. The former Sundowns man featured in Pirates’ opening two league games which could be indicative of his role at his new team, an ever-present role between the sticks.

Ayanda Patosi: (KSC Lokeren to Cape Town City)

When Cape Town City bought Patosi from FC Lokeren, they may or may not have been preparing for life after PSL Footballer of the Season, Lebogang Manyama, but with Manyama having sealed a move to Turkish outfit Konyaspor, it serves as ideal opportunity for Patosi to step up and showcase his talent.

Having left South Africa at the tender age of 18, the ASD Academy development product spent six years in Belgium and although a return to South Africa is viewed by many as a step back in his career, Patosi’s return to Cape Town is an ideal move for all parties concerned.

Once fully fit, Patosi will look to get back to his best. Under coach Benni McCarthy, the 24-year-old could return to the form that secure him a spot in the national team.

Patosi is a perfect addition for Cape Town City’s with his style of play suiting that of the Mother City based-outfit. Expect Patosi to make waves in his debut campaign and if fully fit and on his game, he could show why he is the best attacking-midfielder in the PSL,

The pint-sized midfielder has already made an immediate impact at his new team, scoring twice in three matches played in the Absa Premiership and MTN8 respectively.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix