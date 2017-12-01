TKO Preview: Bidvest Wits vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Bidvest Wits will lock horns with Bloemfontein Celtic as they battle it out for glory in the Telkom Knockout final at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the fourth time that BidVest Wits have clashed with Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout competition since the start of the National Soccer League in 1985. The other instances were:

1990: Wits 4 (Tinkler 2, Bwalya, Kossef) Celtic 0

1999 (first leg): Wits 0 Celtic 2 (J.Arries, Matsau)

1999 (second leg): Celtic 1 (Kukame) Wits 2 (Maulgue, Magalefa)

Wits and Celtic have met on 67 previous occasions in all competitions since the formation of the NSL, with Wits victorious in 32 of those, to go with 19 wins for Celtic and 16 draws. Wits have outscored their opponents 93-66.

The most recent meeting was this season in the league when Celtic claimed a 1-0 home win, thanks to a lone goal from Roggert Nyundu on 1 October.

In all cup competitions the teams have met on 10 occasions, with eight wins for Wits, a single success for Celtic and one draw. That lone Celtic victory was in the first leg of a first-round clash in the 1999 tournament. Wits have scored 18 goals to only six for Celtic.

Celtic had exited the Telkom Knockout competition in the first round in seven of the eight previous seasons, though in the odd one out, 2012, they lifted the trophy, beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the final.

Celtic have been involved in eight penalty shoot-outs in the Telkom Knockout in the PSL era, winning five and losing three. They have already appeared in two this year, in the first round when they edged SuperSport United 5-4 after a 2-2 draw, and in the semifinal when they beat Polokwane City 4-3 after a 1-1 stalemate.

Wits have been involved in three penalty shoot-outs in the Telkom Knockout in the PSL era and have lost all three! They were beaten by Manning Rangers (5-6), SuperSport United (3-4) and Free State Stars (3-4).

Wits coach Gavin Hunt led the side to their maiden league title in the 2016-17 season, but despite seven major trophies in his coaching career, has yet to lift the Telkom Knockout. He is in fact appearing in his first-ever final. Hunt has four league championships (2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2016-17), the Absa Cup (2004), Nedbank Cup (2012) and MTN8 (2016).

The Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, will host the Telkom Knockout competition final for the first time in its history.

Bidvest Wits Goal-scorer:



8 goals – Hannan

4 – Kadi

3 – Mudie, Bwalya, Magalefa, Bunjira

2 – Moosa, Kosseff, Anley, Gandar, Tinkler, Gordon, Otiti, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Mhango

1 – Geddes, Ilic, Lambert, Frielick, Field, A.Shongwe, Rowbotham, Shaw, Matthews, Mills, Zwane, Barker, Baloyi, Carnell, Mwakapuki, Mohlala, Ellis, Williams, McNab, Maponyane, Makhanya, Maulgue, Qaba, Tsotetsi, Yohane, Noble, Makhubela, Mtsweni, Moyo-Moise, Chivuta, Bantam, Mulenga, Langerman, Sifiso Vilakazi, Jayiya, Fanteni, Kebede, Faty, Pattison, Chapman, J.Shongwe, Motshwari, Keene, Monare, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi

Own goals 1- (1986)

NB – 1985 3 goal-scorers unknown

Bloemfontein Celtic Goal-scorer:

4 goals – Mahlatsi

3 – Saila, Modise, Reed, Matsau, Gamieldien

2 – Sibiya, Mjambo, H. Arries, Nechironga, Kukame, Spandeel, Mthembu, Manzine, Mogorosi, Nyatama

1 – Chirwali, Khomare, Katanko, Skosana, Lekgetla, Mokitlane, Serathi, Vilakazi, Vries, Maboe, G.Morena, J.Arries, J.Monareng, Merahe, Moleyane, Nkosi, Malokase, Sambu, Walaza, Oerson, Venter, Mulenga, Lamola, T.Morena, Nyondo, Mahlasela, Nyundu.

Records:

Wits biggest win: 5-1 (1994) and 4-0 (1990, 1995)

Celtic biggest win: 4-1 (2010-11) and 3-0 (2009-10, 2012-13)

Most goals in a game: 8 – Wits 4 Celtic 4 (1991)

