Tinkler pleased with SuperSport’s efforts

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says he is pleased with his sides overall performance after beating Maritzburg United 2-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa secured their place in the final of the competition after claiming a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Team of Choice in the two-legged semi-final.

Tinkler says he is pleased with the efforts his sides put in to reach their target of scoring two goals without conceding any.

‘It was also a lot of work. We knew we had to match them for effort today and I think we’ve done that. The boys put in a hard shift. First half we said we needed to be creative, get behind them. We did that and got the two goals,’ Tinkler told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘Second-half obviously they had to take more risks but defensively we were good. Once or twice they got behind us but I don’t think they threatened. I have to be very happy overall with the performance of the team.

‘We set the target to get two goals. We knew we could get the one[goal]. It worked for us. We got the two goals and it put the game in our hands. It got difficult for them because they had to look for three [goals].

‘What was key is that I told the players at half-time not to give anything away and go away with a clean-sheet and we’ve done that.’

The Former Cape Town City coach insists he is solely focused on his upcoming Absa Premiership encounter against Platinum Stars on Tuesday.

‘No, to be honest with you my focus turns to Platinum Stars,’ he added.

The match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium kicks off at 19:30.