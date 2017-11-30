Tinkler: We focused on defeating Pirates

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler says his side is turning their focus to their ‘massive game’ against Orlando Pirates on 5 December.



Matsatsantsa climbed to 10th in the Absa Premiership standings after claiming a 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.

Tinkler says he expects a tough encounter when they take on second place Pirates in their next league match at the Orlando Stadium.

‘We’ve got Pirates coming up next, which is another massive game next Tuesday and that’s where our focus is now,’ said Tinkler ahead of the clash at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The former Cape Town City mentor felt his side should’ve added to their goal tally against the Urban Warriors after creating numerous chances in the final third.

‘I thought we reacted well in that first 25 minute period. We got the goal and possibly could have got one or two if we were a little bit better in our transitional play in the final third. We could have really hurt them,’ he added.

‘In the second half we became complacent and nearly lost it.’

SuperSport United against Orlando Pirates is scheduled for 19:30.