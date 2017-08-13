Tinkler downplays luck against Komphela

SuperSport United mentor Eric Tinkler has downplayed his excellent record against a Steve Komphela-led Kaizer Chiefs side, following their MTN8 victory on Saturday night.

Jeremy Brockie’s first-half strike ensured that Tinkler made it four games unbeaten in all competitions against Komphela while at the helm of Amakhosi.

‘Obviously as coaches we always want to win every game and Steve is no different to me,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘Every game you go into with the mentality that you want to win the game.

‘Like Steve said, today did they dominate the game, yes. Did they create the most opportunities, yes. Did they hit the crossbar three times, yes. We had one chance and we scored. That’s football,’ he added.

Despite their large spells of dominance, luck somewhat eluded Chiefs, and Tinkler says he stuck to his guns and believed in his players.

‘Unfortunately, that is how we are judged as coaches. You are judged not only on the performances of the team, but primarily on the result.

‘What is important is that I just keep going out with the same belief, with the same faith that I have in myself as the coach, and instill that faith and that belief in the players.

‘Life, sometimes, will throw you a lot of curve balls. This game will throw you plenty of curve balls. What is important is how you bounce back.

‘If you continue believing in yourself and the squad that you have, I think that is the most important thing and that is what everybody is looking at, that’s what the players are looking at,’ he said.

SuperSport join Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City in the semi-finals, with Mamelodi Sundowns facing Maritzburg to decide the final spot.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix